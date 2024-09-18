China’s warplanes track US military aircraft through sensitive Taiwan Strait

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chinese warplanes followed a U.S. P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft through the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement from the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command. The P-8A Poseidon, a plane designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare, was monitored and trailed by Chinese military forces as part of their routine surveillance and response operations. Senior Colonel Li Xi, a spokesperson for the command, emphasized that the military's actions were in line with procedures and reassured that they would maintain high alert to safeguard national and regional stability.



The U.S. Navy has not yet responded to the incident. China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, is particularly sensitive to international military movements in the Taiwan Strait. This latest encounter occurs in the context of heightened tensions in the region, which have been exacerbated by recent foreign military activities. On Friday, Germany sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, marking its first such transit in over twenty years and drawing sharp criticism from Beijing.



The current situation echoes a past incident from 2001, when a U.S. surveillance plane collided with a Chinese fighter jet near Hainan Island. The collision resulted in the death of the Chinese pilot, with the U.S. asserting that its aircraft was in international airspace and attributing the accident to reckless flying by the Chinese side. This historical context highlights the ongoing sensitivity and potential for conflict over military activities in the region.



The increasing frequency of military encounters in the Taiwan Strait underscores the broader geopolitical tensions involving China and other nations. As regional players continue to navigate these complex dynamics, the potential for misunderstandings and conflicts remains a significant concern.

