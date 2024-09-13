F-16 Joint Weapons Production: Zelensky Meets With Danish DM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen aspects of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, including the supply of F-16s and joint weapons production.
The President said this in a video messag , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“A very informative meeting. Denmark is the first country with which we have started joint weapons production. And these weapons are already helping at the front. We are making Bohdan together. Of course, we also talked about other aspects of our cooperation, including the F-16. Denmark is indeed one of the leaders in supporting our defense industry,” Zelensky said.
The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and the entire Danish people.
As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed cooperation in the field of arms production with representatives of the Danish Parliament.
