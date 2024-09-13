Bailco Bail Bonds Launches Private Detective Agency: Blackledge Investigations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BailCo Bail Bonds is expanding its services by launching a private detective agency, Blackledge Investigations Connecticut.

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BailCo Bail Bonds, renowned for its three decades of expertise in the bail across Connecticut, is excited to announce its newest venture: Blackledge Investigations Connecticut. This initiative is designed to leverage the deep skills in the field and knowledge acquired over the years to offer specialized investigative services.Offering services ranging from background checks, surveillance, and process serving, to finding missing persons, verifying personal histories, and uncovering resume fraud, Blackledge Investigations is equipped to handle a wide array of private and corporate investigative needs. The team comprises highly skilled professionals with backgrounds in law enforcement and private security, ensuring that all inquiries are conducted with the utmost professionalism and confidentiality."We've built a legacy of trust and expertise at BailCo, and we're thrilled to bring this level of professionalism into the private investigations field," said Andrew Marocchini, owner of Blackledge Investigations Connecticut. He continued: "Our goal is to deliver comprehensive investigative solutions that cater directly to the needs of our clients.”About: Blackledge Investigations is a trusted private detective agency operating in Manchester, Hartford, Stamford, New Haven, and across Connecticut. The team provides a broad range of specialized services, including criminal defense support, surveillance, background checks, resume fraud detection, witness location, and more. Blackledge Investigations is committed to providing discreet investigations to both individual and corporate clients across CT and the US.For more information, please visit:

