Elizabeth Rowe Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Elizabeth Rowe, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the globe, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.



“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.



At the core of Influence and Impact is Elizabeth Rowes chapter, "Trusting Yourself To Lead...Even After Life Falls Apart." Elizabeth's story is a compelling reminder that true leadership begins within-by trusting yourself to rise again, even when everything seems to be falling apart.



About Elizabeth Rowe:

Elizabeth Rowe is a dynamic force in the world of real estate, blending her small-town roots with a visionary approach to business and life. At the tender age of 20, Elizabeth embarked on her real estate career-a bold leap that set the stage for her future success.



In 2012, Elizabeth founded Rowe Real Estate, a company that has flourished under her leadership and become a beacon of excellence in the Northwest Arkansas community. A pivotal moment in her journey came in 2006 when she connected with Buffini & Company, a renowned coaching company that significantly influenced her career trajectory. With their guidance, Elizabeth unlocked new levels of success, leveraging proven strategies to propel her business forward.



Beyond her thriving business ventures, Elizabeth finds immense fulfillment in coaching new realtors, sharing her knowledge and expertise to empower others to achieve their goals. This role is particularly meaningful to her, as it allows her to make a tangible difference in the lives of aspiring professionals.



Elizabeth's accolades speak volumes about her impact on the industry. She was recognized as Fayetteville's Chamber Woman-owned Business of the Year in 2020, and her greatest accomplishment remains being a devoted mother to two boys. Her philosophy is simple: if it's funny, you're not in trouble-a lighthearted approach to parenting that reflects her warmth and humor.



Outside of work, Elizabeth channels her boundless energy into pursuits such as fly fishing, hiking, camping, and other outdoor adventures. She also hosts The Rowe Report, where she shares her insights and expertise with a global audience, guiding agents toward fiscal responsibility, relationship building, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.



Elizabeth Rowe is not just a real estate maven but a beacon of inspiration-a testament to the transformative power of passion, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Her collaboration with Chris Voss and other professionals in Influence and Impact promises to deliver invaluable insights into the power of persuasion in business.



