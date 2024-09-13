Princess Cruises Extends Cruise Industry's Best Price Guarantee on 2025 & 2026 Cruises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Now Through Dec. 15, "Better than Best Price Guarantee" Lets Smart Shoppers Early with Absolute Confidence



After a successful launch earlier this summer, Princess Cruises is extending its "Better than Best Price Guarantee" offer through December 15, 2024 , so guests can continue to book their ultimate 2025 or 2026 vacation with the added confidence they are securing the absolute best cruise fare available.

With the "Better than Best Price Guarantee" guests are assured that if they find a better fare for the same Princess cruise, stateroom category, and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess will honor the lower rate and provide 120% of the difference in the form of an onboard credit.

"Now is the best time to secure preferred itineraries to spectacular destinations in the accommodations you prefer – from balconies, suites and more – all at the best pricing," said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "Plus, our exclusive guarantee covers the extended period from the initial booking all the way to final payment – a perk not always offered by other cruise lines."

How it Works

If a guest who books a cruise between now and December 15, 2024, for any 2025 or 2026 departure, finds an active, publicly available lower cruise fare for the identical verified booking on princess prior to the final payment of the cruise, guests can submit a Guarantee Claim Form and Princess will give the guest an onboard credit (OBC) with a value of 120% of the difference between what the guest actually paid for the original booking and the located cruise fare*.

Compared to land-based vacations, Princess Cruises offers exceptional vacation value to more than 335 destinations, more than 90 countries and all seven continents.

The Princess fleet, renowned for its well-appointed staterooms, world-class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences, and boundless activities, expands to 17 ships in fall 2025 with the addition of Star Princess, the second ship in the innovative new Sphere Class.

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking

can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.



Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

*Full terms and conditions related to the Better than Best Price Guarantee can be found here:

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">CU ).



Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at

