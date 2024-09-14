Three Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Baramulla
Date
9/14/2024 1:11:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Chak Tappar area of Pattan inNorth Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said Saturday.
An official said that three unidentified terrorist have been killed at Chak Tappar encounter that started late night yesterday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The search operation is ongoing. The terrorists were trapped inside a school building.
Earlier officials said that a joint team of Army's 29 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police had laid a cordon and search operation in Chak Tappar village of Pattan in Baramulla district after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.
As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering off an encounter, they said.
Read Also
2 Soldiers Killed In Kishtwar Encounter
4 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kishtwar
MENAFN14092024000215011059ID1108672937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.