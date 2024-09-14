Three Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Chak Tappar area of Pattan inNorth Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said Saturday.

An official said that three unidentified have been killed at Chak Tappar encounter that started late night yesterday.

The search operation is ongoing. The terrorists were trapped inside a school building.

Earlier officials said that a joint team of Army's 29 RR, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir had laid a cordon and search operation in Chak Tappar village of Pattan in Baramulla district after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces triggering off an encounter, they said.

