'Disengagement Of Troops In Four Areas In Ladakh,' China Says, 'Border Situation Is Now Stable'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Chinese Foreign said on Friday that have withdrawn from four locations in Eastern Ladakh, including Galwan Valley .

It also highlighted that during their recent meeting in Russia, India and China agreed to collaborate on creating favorable conditions for enhancing bilateral relations.

“National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Wang Yi held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters in St Petersburg in Russia on Thursday where they discussed the progress made in the recent consultations on border issues,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Also Read: India-China agree to 'fully abide' by bilateral agreements, protocols during NSA Ajit Doval-Chinese FM talks

When asked if the two countries were nearing a breakthrough to restore the bilateral ties that have been frozen for over four years due to the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded at a media briefing on Friday. She stated that the two militaries have achieved disengagement in four areas and that the border situation is now stable.

“In recent years, front-line armies of the two countries have realised disengagement in four areas in the Western sector of the China-India border, including the Galwan Valley. The China-India border situation is generally stable and under control,” Mao said.

Her comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Geneva that roughly 75 per cent of the“disengagement problems” with China had been sorted out, but the bigger issue has been the increasing militarization of the frontier.

Doval and Wang are the Special Representatives for the India-China border talks mechanism.

Elaborating further about the Doval-Wang meeting, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement that both parties expressed the belief that the stability of the China-India relations is in the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples and conducive to regional peace and development.