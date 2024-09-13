UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Mansouri's Wife

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:33 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai, on Friday offered his condolences on the death of Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri.

During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her family patience and solace.

ALSO READ:

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili's mother

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz