UAE: Sheikh Mohammed Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Mansouri's Wife
Date
9/13/2024 3:21:36 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 7:25 PM
Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 9:33 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, on Friday offered his condolences on the death of Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri.
During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her family patience and solace.
ALSO READ:
UAE President offers condolences on passing of Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili's mother
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz
MENAFN13092024000049011007ID1108672127
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.