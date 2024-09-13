US To Boost Drone Production And Electronic Warfare Capabilities Following Ukraine Conflict
Date
9/13/2024 3:12:22 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The US will increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAVs), drawing on the experience gained from the conflict in
Ukraine, Azernews reports.
US Secretary of the army Christine Warmuth announced this.
"You will see a significant increase in investment in drones,
counter-UAV technologies, and electronic warfare capabilities,"
Warmuth said. She noted that the US military budget for the next
year will be enhanced in these areas as a "direct result" of the
events in Ukraine.
The Pentagon representative added that the US military has
learned "many lessons" from the conflict in Ukraine.
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108671962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.