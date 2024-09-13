US To Boost Drone Production And Electronic Warfare Capabilities Following Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US will increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drawing on the experience gained from the conflict in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

US Secretary of the Christine Warmuth announced this.

"You will see a significant increase in in drones, counter-UAV technologies, and electronic warfare capabilities," Warmuth said. She noted that the US military budget for the next year will be enhanced in these areas as a "direct result" of the events in Ukraine.

The Pentagon representative added that the US military has learned "many lessons" from the conflict in Ukraine.