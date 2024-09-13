Zelensky Meets With Former British PM Johnson In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with former British Prime on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy annual meeting in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

President Zelensky thanked Johnson for his attention to Ukraine and support in providing the necessary international assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. He stressed that Ukrainians always remember those who stand by them.

According to the President's Office , during the meeting, Zelensky and Johnson discussed the importance of increasing military, political and economic assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, in his address to the participants of the twentieth annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on international partners to be more decisive and help Ukraine protect the sky.

Photo: President's Office