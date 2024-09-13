No Restrictions On Ukraine's Strikes On Russian Territory With Finnish And Swedish Weapons Mfas
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland and Sweden have not imposed any specific restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons supplied by their countries to target Russian territory, but the weapons must be used in accordance with the international law.
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Elina Valtonen, and her Swedish counterpart, Maria Malmer Stenergard, at a joint briefing in Helsinki, Yle reports.
Valtonen noted that the only restriction is that the weapons provided must be used in accordance with the international law. Stenergard added that the use of weapons is not restricted by the territory of Ukraine and that the weapons can be used for strikes on the territory of Russia.
It is noted that the Finnish authorities have previously repeatedly stated that they do not put any restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 14, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, commenting on the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Russia's Kursk region, stated that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and can use the weapons provided by Finland to strike the Russian territory.
