President: Ukraine Needs Long-Range Capabilities Sufficient To Change War Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine hopes to see a result from partners regarding long-distance capabilities in the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during his speech at the 20th Yalta European Strategy forum.

The head of state noted that, while Ukraine is waiting for the promised delivery of air defense systems, primarily Patriots, from partners, Russia continues to attack the country. The Russian dictator does not need any long-range permits to this end.

"Anyone who simply sees on the map where Russia strikes from, where they train forces and keep reserves, where their military facilities are located and what supply routes they use, anyone who sees all this obviously understands what long-range capabilities Ukraine needs those long-range capabilities for," the President emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky also noted he had recently discussed this in detail with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy. According to the Head of State, after that meeting, there can no longer be any open question about why Ukraine needs sufficient long-range capabilities.

"I'd like to emphasize: sufficient, not simply to say there is a solution. Long-range capabilities sufficient for changing the course of the war and forcing Russia to seek peace. And we really have hope in our partners, we have hope in results from our partners. At least we are working on that," added the President.