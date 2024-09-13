Kuwait Condemns Netanyahu's Bursting Into Palestinian Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign condemned on Friday the Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's storming of the Palestinian Jordan Valley.

The Ministry condemned his move as a flagrant violation of international resolutions, especially Security Council (2334), indicating that it was in line with Tel Aviv's approach aimed at expanding illegal settlements.

It warned in a statement of the consequences in continuing these violations and undermining efforts to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip, reiterating Kuwait's calls on the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold their responsibilities.

The department also reaffirmed Kuwait's position in support of the Palestinian people's rights, namely their right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

