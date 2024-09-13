Considering Caregivers: Managing Malodorous Smells In Patient Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patients Are Not the Only Ones Affected by Wound Malodors. Caregivers Are Impacted, Too.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wound malodors significantly impact patient quality of life. Beyond that, they can also make it difficult for caregivers to perform their jobs at a high level. Cinesteam® is an innovative secondary dressing that makes it possible for carers to deliver a fresh and confident degree of care without fighting through fumes in the process.

Malodors can come from a variety of wound-related issues. For instance, necrotic (dead) tissue in a wound bed can lead to a poor smell. Bacterial infections can also be a concern, while pus and drainage can spread strong, unwanted odors.

Patients are understandably the most important group affected by malodors. However, caregivers are also affected - and often forgotten - even if they have to endure the same smells. Not only that, but they often leave and re-enter spaces, thus removing the ability to acclimate to an unpleasant smell.

In a study cited by CD Medical Ltd , malodors were identified as the number one most distressing wound symptom. The subtle element that made the finding even more important is that this wasn't just true for patients. Caregivers also gave it the nod for top distresser.

"Cinesteam® isn't just for patients," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "It is a medical device designed to clean the entire area around an individual, thus making it easier for nurses, doctors, and caregivers of all kinds to tend to their duties, ideally with greater cheerfulness and comfort."

Cinesteam® is a secondary dressing that uses cinnamon to adsorb malodors from a wound. This natural ingredient makes the solution simple, safe, and effective. Cinesteam®'s own testing found that cinnamon was able to capture VOCs in the air with the efficiency of charcoal while it was also able to emit its own popular smell.

"No one should have to suffer from smells on top of everything else that goes into healing from or managing a chronic wound," Desjardin adds. "With Cinesteam®, that is no longer an issue."

About Cinesteam® :

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr. André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively masks unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam® is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare and cemagcare .

Contact:

Clémence DESJARDIN, PhD

Business Development Manager

55 rue de Turbigo – 75003 Paris – France

Tel: +33 (0) 1 86 22 02 22

Mob: +33 (0) 6 63 04 32 77

Fax: +33 (0)1 73 79 35 54

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cinesteam

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED