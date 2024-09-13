Unicorn Hunters Season 2: The Interactive Reality Series Returns To Hunt For The Next Billion-Dollar Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovators and entrepreneurs take the spotlight in the global series that has the potential to make viewers rich.

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hunt is officially on for the groundbreaking series that links entrepreneurs seeking capital with millions of potential investors worldwide, offering viewers a chance to invest, at the

pre-IPO stage, in ideas that have the potential to become billion-dollar companies.

Unicorn Hunters is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs around the globe for its Second Season. This is a unique opportunity for emerging growth companies

that want to access an exclusive global ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs in reaching their goals, collaborating with tech giants like Google and Microsoft, as well as regional innovation hubs.

If you are an entrepreneur with a billion-dollar potential company, the producers of Unicorn Hunters want to hear from you! Visit UnicornHunters to register to be considered for Season 2.

These start-ups will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to our panel of experts. They assess each company's potential and scrutinize its founders with rigorous questions, enabling millions of viewers to form their own conclusions and invest wisely. This has led many to consider it one of the few shows that offers a genuine portrayal of entrepreneurship and the role of investors.

The show has featured business titans like Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple; Silvina Moschini, the first Latin American woman to build a billion-dollar company; market experts such as Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States; and celebrities like Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, among others.

With a potential global audience of over 300 million viewers across distribution, the show has featured 17 companies and entrepreneurs from countries such as Ukraine, Israel, Chile, Mexico, Denmark, UK and the United States. These companies span various sectors, including health-tech, bio-tech, sport-tech, climate-tech, fintech, web3 and other disruptive technologies.

Unicorn Hunters can be streamed on UnicornHunters, YouTube, LinkedIn, El Colombiano, Claro Video, and on in-flight entertainment systems aboard airlines such as Tap Air Portugal, WestJet, and Etihad Airways, serving millions of passengers across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

About Unicorn Hunters

Unicorn Hunters

is a pioneering business show that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and giving people the chance to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries.

Unicorn Hunters, recognized as

the most iconic business series of recent times , according to Forbes magazine, is pioneering "enrichtainment" - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can boost individual wealth.

