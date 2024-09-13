(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The software development company Scalefocus is a renowned provider of custom IT solutions and services that empower businesses to grow and meet the challenges of tomorrow. Bringing together a world-class engineering team and expertise, it has a proven track record in creating and accelerating innovations for a plethora of businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its intelligently designed solutions come from the experience gained from 500+ successfully completed projects in 26 countries for 300+ clients, which include Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals, like High-Tech , Healthcare ,

BFSI , Energy & Utilities, and others.

LNG vessel optimization solution by Scalefocus wins two prestigious gold accolades from International Business Awards® and Globee®

The

scalable Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers platform developed by Scalefocus received the 2024 Gold Stevie Award® in the Energy Industry Innovation of the Year category and struck gold at the Globee® Awards for Energy & Utilities Disruptors, 2024. These recognitions

reflect the company's role as a primary energy innovator for its clients.

The platform for LNG portfolio optimization and vessel nomination replaces inefficient processes, enabling automation and a 360° view of the voyage's profitability.

The LNG Leadtime tool

addresses critical challenges faced by a leading international energy company in managing the growing demands of LNG trading and risk management. It replaces inefficient Excel spreadsheets and manual processes, providing a scalable, fit-for-purpose technology solution that enhances operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Key features of the platform include:



Optimized LNG portfolio management

360° view of each voyage's profitability

Process automation and centralized data repository

Detailed intelligence on costs, vessel availability, routes, and delivery windows

Nomination functionality for accurate representation of LNG business processes

Vessel estimation for profit maximization Logistical support for managing LNG vessels and cargo

The solution streamlines complex workflows, eliminates errors in position reporting, and provides rapid insights into the constantly changing LNG trading landscape. It calculates shipment details, tracks carrier routes, and supports contractual obligations related to delivery windows, ports, vessels, quantity, and LNG quality. Based on our nomination formulas and streamlined database, the Leadtime tool now plays a central data repository role. It could be used in other use cases, like In-tank optimization and automated shipping scheduling.

The final product optimized the portfolio of the client for vessel nomination, and the

360° view of the profitability

became more efficient. Data tracking was centralized, and many new functions supported voyage planning. According to preliminary estimates, the latest tool and its integration as a central data repository for other vital LNG systems will bring cost savings of up to a few million euros per year.



This innovative solution demonstrates Scalefocus's ability to deliver cutting-edge technology that addresses complex challenges in the energy sector, solidifying its position as a leader in developing bespoke digital platforms for global industry leaders.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testament to the dedication and talent of our team. The recognition for our work in energy innovation underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology to create impactful solutions for our clients and the industry at large." - Krasimir Kostadinov, CTO of Scalefocus.

About Scalefocus

Scalefocus is a leader in technological innovation, providing tailored software solutions and services to businesses of all sizes – Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, and established leaders across a variety of industry verticals. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company is dedicated to advancing technology to drive success for its clients worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies® recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Contact:

Petya Popova-Chilikova

+359 896 811 220

[email protected]

