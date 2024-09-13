WAP Sustainability Announces Bryan Sheehan As Managing Director Of ESG And Carbon Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAP Sustainability is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced sustainability leader Bryan Sheehan as Managing Director of ESG and Carbon Strategies

- William Paddock

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WAP Sustainability is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced sustainability leader Bryan Sheehan as Managing Director of ESG and Carbon Strategies.

Since 2009, Nashville-based WAP Sustainability has grown into a leading ESG and carbon accounting consultancy and software provider. WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information, insights, tools, and strategies they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs.

WAP specializes in carbon accounting and carbon reduction strategies, life cycle assessment, ESG advisory and material health services as a technical sustainability expert. WAP Sustainability works with a global roster of publicly-traded and privately held companies spanning consumer products to building products and more. The company has been recognized for the past three years as one of America's fastest growing privately-held companies (Inc. 5000).

“The demand for WAP's ESG and Carbon Accounting solutions continues to show remarkable growth as companies look to navigate ESG and Carbon Accounting requirements from the SEC, State of California, and the European Commission. As we continue to scale rapidly, it was important to choose a seasoned leader like Bryan to lead our team” said William Paddock , Co-Founder and CEO of WAP Sustainability,“Bryan brings the right pedigree and a history of success to our consulting team. His approach is extremely well-aligned with WAP and our commitment to accelerate sustainability through relationships.”

Bryan brings over 14 years of experience in successfully building, leading and growing sustainability consulting firms. He founded and grew an independent sustainability consulting practice serving SMEs from 2010 to 2013, helped US sustainability consulting firm Pure Strategies expand its market presence as a Senior Advisor from 2013 to 2017, and was the US Managing Director for international sustainability consultancy Quantis (acquired by BCG in 2022) from 2017 to 2020, where he guided the US team to exceptional three-year growth and significant improvements in business processes while building a highly engaged, high-performing team. From 2021 until joining WAP, Bryan led the US expansion of Australia-based sustainability consultancy Edge Impact, as Managing Director, North America.

“Throughout my time in sustainability consulting leadership, I've been well aware of the extremely strong reputation that WAP has for outstanding technical knowledge combined with the vital ability to clearly communicate and help their client partners internalize and act on the best practices to improve their sustainability performance” said Bryan Sheehan.“I've also been extremely impressed and aligned with WAP's deep commitment to exceptional relationships with clients, collaborators, and within the WAP team itself. I look forward to bringing my skills and experiences in leading and guiding fast-growing sustainability consulting teams to help WAP build on their strong foundation and ensure continued success in this next phase of the ongoing rapid evolution of the sustainability journey.”

About WAP Sustainability

Founded in 2009, WAP Sustainability provides clients with the information, insights tools, and strategies they need to create credible, measurable, and attainable sustainability programs. Our services are driven by sound scientific data and an in-depth understanding of each client's core business. With deep-rooted experience in carbon accounting and carbon reduction strategies, life cycle assessment, ESG advisory, material health and software, WAP is globally recognized as a technical sustainability expert in scores of industries. WAP Sustainability has been helping a global roster of publicly-traded and privately held companies spanning consumer product, building product, and other industries as a sustainability resource for over 15 years. The Tennessee based company has been recognized for the past three years as one of America's fastest growing companies (Inc. 5000). Learn more at .

Specifically, WAP supports clients by supporting their needs across the following areas:

.Carbon accounting, measurement, disclosure, and strategies

.Climate Risk and Materiality Assessment (Single and Double)

.Target Setting and Science Based Target Initiative Support

.ESG Advisory and Sustainability Reporting including GRI, SASB, CDP

.ESG Regulatory Compliance (SFDR, CSRD, ISSB/TCFD, SEC, California SB253/261, ESPR)

.Life Cycle Assessment and Product Carbon Footprint

.Sustainability leadership and communications

.ESG/ Sustainability strategy

.Supply chain engagement for low carbon or safer chemicals

.Material Health Services including PFAS Reporting

.Sustainability delivery – implementing sustainability strategies to drive results.

WAP also specializes in aligning multiple service areas under its core“Managed Service Offering” where we help clients manage their first steps in sustainability through on-the-ground implementation as an outsourced sustainability function.

