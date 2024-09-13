Weekly Recap: 11 Technology Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including SiriusXM becoming an independent public company and PR Newswire's very own AI solution.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Customers can now access Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service in AWS, simplifying the migration and deployment of enterprise workloads to the cloud while improving agility, flexibility, and security.To bring fiber to more Americans, AT&T is pursuing a variety of economically-attractive models that complement its primary focus of growing its organic in-footprint fiber network, including: its Gigapower joint venture with BlackRock, commercial open-access agreements, and public-private partnerships supported by federal infrastructure funding through programs like BEAD.This expansion builds upon Nuro's proven track record of deploying fully self-driving vehicles. With more than one million autonomous miles completed across its fleet of R&D vehicles and zero autonomous at-fault incidents, the Nuro Driver has demonstrated its reliability and commitment to safety in real-world conditions.PR Newswire's revolutionary solution is the first of its kind in the market to leverage historical press release performance data to power its generative artificial intelligence suite of tools and provide predictive insights to supplement the work of PR and communications professionals."We are excited to partner with Redwood and Warburg Pincus to deliver even more customer value and efficiency as the demand for automation solutions capable of spanning multiple data, application and cloud environments continues to accelerate," said Steven White, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners.Boost Mobile, the newest nationwide wireless carrier, will offer iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for pre-order starting Friday, September 13, through BoostMobile, Amazon US and, beginning this year, on apple and in Apple Stores across the country."We look forward to building upon SiriusXM's twenty-year history as the audio platform of choice for millions of North Americans in their vehicles, at home, and on the go, with the goal of creating long-term value for our stockholders," said Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM.This is only one of two licenses for a regulated broker-dealer digital asset security custodian that have been approved in the United States since the rules were introduced by the SEC in 2020, serving as a major milestone in tZERO's continued journey toward the development and adoption of securities that will unleash the full potential of blockchain technology for a range of assets.Most companies (77%) plan to use AI in hiring even more in the coming year. The most popular ways they're using it now include testing candidates' skills (26%), screening resumes and applications (26%), and automating repetitive tasks (24%).Potential collaboration projects center on co-development and production of passenger and commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines and clean-energy, electric and hydrogen technologies.Savvas developed a state-of-the-art machine learning model that is able to determine if the student's written responses actually address the questions. To help improve their writing skills before they submit an essay, students can easily access a summary report that includes helpful feedback to their responses to both the curriculum-embedded and teacher-generated prompts.

