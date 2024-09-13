(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Axonista and Vizbee join forces to deliver a revolutionary new“truly synced” shoppable TV experience

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axonista, a leader in interactive technology, and Vizbee, the leader in cross device streaming experiences, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to help streaming publishers unlock new revenue through synced CTV + mobile activations.

By combining Axonista's interactive video expertise with Vizbee's casting and sync technology, publishers can now offer seamless viewing and interactivity across mobile devices and connected TVs, driving engagement and monetization, powered by privacy compliant 1st party targeting data.

This partnership allows viewers to enjoy interactive content on mobile while watching synced playback across a multitude of video platforms, creating new opportunities for shoppable ads and frictionless commerce. This offering allows publishers to take optimal advantage of the winning mix of ease of interaction on mobile combined with the more immersive viewing experience of the big screen.

Speaking from the IBC conference in Amsterdam, Claire McHugh, CEO of Axonista, said.“We're thrilled to partner with Vizbee to bring publishers a game-changing solution that enhances the viewer experience while unlocking new revenue streams. Serving an audience that is fragmented across an ever expanding array of screens is a challenge for streamers, the combination of Axonista's interactive capabilities and Vizbee's data-driven platform enables publishers to solidify the viewer relationship right in the palm of their hand, so that all opportunities for viewer connection are realized.”

Darren Feher, CEO of Vizbee, added“Our partnership with Axonista offers media businesses seamless cross-platform viewer engagement tailor-made for the best watch and shop experience, free from QR codes, and with the strongest sensitivity to user data privacy. Together it's as simple as watch on TV and tap on a phone.”

About Axonista:

Axonista is an award-winning video technology company that enables media companies and brands to create highly engaging interactive video experiences. A three-time Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland Finalist, Axonista was founded in 2010 by Claire McHugh and Daragh Ward. Axonista has helped brands including QVC, Viacom, Virgin Media, Oxfam, and WaterBear to innovate their offerings in this medium, transforming their viewer reach, engagement and conversion. With its market-leading platform, Axonista empowers publishers to deliver personalized, interactive content that drives audience engagement and retention.



About Vizbee:

Vizbee is a foundational platform for streaming profitability. Vizbee's approach is unique in that it combines patented in-home device discovery and privacy compliant data collection with the activation of audiences through synchronized cross-device experiences. Vizbee enables streaming apps to automatically detect, launch, connect and synchronize with each other to operate as one seamless, cross-device app with improved experiences for viewers and increased monetization for publishers. Vizbee is deployed in 350m+ mobile and CTV devices in many major streaming apps. The Vizbee data + activation platform enables Increased engagement, reduced churn, higher overall ad addressability, tune-in marketing direct response and more all in a way that meets all the changing regulatory requirements for user data in the face of signal loss and limited persistence. Vizbee's unique“inside-the-home” cross device data collection also produces a high fidelity 1st party identity graph that increases ad addressability significantly for Connected TV advertising.



