Lukashenko Blames Armenian Leadership For Garabagh Events
Date
9/13/2024 5:25:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has attributed the
recent developments in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region to the Armenian
leadership, Azernews reports, citing
Gazeta.
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of various
nationalities living in Belarus, Lukashenko criticized the Armenian
authorities for their handling of the situation.
"And what happened in Garabagh is the fault of the Armenian
leadership alone. I warned them personally: give them [Azerbaijan]
these territories. Moreover, they admitted that these are 'not our
territories.' Yes, these are not our lands, these are Azerbaijani
ones. But we [Armenia] will not give them up – we will fight,"
Lukashenko said.
He recalled urging a peaceful resolution between Yerevan and
Baku. "I asked Putin, and we both appealed to [Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan: 'Solve this problem!' But Pashinyan
responded, 'No, we will fight,'" Lukashenko recounted.
"Well, you fought. And now, why be offended by Russia or us? You
yourself recognized Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory," Lukashenko
added.
