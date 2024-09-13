Vodafone Qatar To Open Pre-Orders For New Iphone 16 Line-Up Today
9/13/2024 4:56:59 AM
DOHA: Vodafone Qatar will offer Iphone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus featuring the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; and iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip with industry-leading CPU performance, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life.
Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup online, or at the following retail stores; Villaggio, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome and City Center malls, from today at 3PM with expected availability on September 20, 2024. Vodafone Qatar has opened pre-orders for Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch with the biggest, most advanced display; Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a stunning new black titanium finish; a brand-new design for AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC; and a new array of colors for AirPods Max. Vodafone will also be offering its customers a one-year extended local warranty on the recently announced Apple products.
