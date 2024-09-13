Fabindia To Partner With Ministry Of MSME To Empower Traditional Artisans Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 13 (KNN) In a significant move to support India's traditional artisans, Fabindia has announced a strategic partnership with the of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) under the Central Government's PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The initiative, revealed on Thursday, aims to enhance the livelihoods of skilled craftsmen across the country, by providing them with a to expand their reach and gain wider recognition for their products.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched by the of India, is designed to empower traditional artisans through financial support, skill development, and marketing assistance.

By collaborating with Fabindia, a renowned retailer known for promoting handcrafted Indian products, the scheme seeks to strengthen its efforts to bring these artisans into the mainstream economy.

The collaboration is particularly focused on supporting craftsmen such as potters, weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, carpenters, and other skilled professionals like doll makers, tailors, and garland creators.

Through this initiative, Fabindia will offer its expertise in branding, marketing, and product design, enabling these artisans to reach a broader audience and increase the commercial appeal of their products.

One of the key objectives of the partnership is market integration. Fabindia will incorporate artisan-made products into its vast retail network, providing these craftsmen a platform to showcase their creations both online and across its stores.

This step will allow artisans to gain exposure and sell their goods in national and potentially international markets, enhancing their reach and revenue.

Additionally, the collaboration emphasises capacity building. Fabindia will conduct skill development programs aimed at upgrading the artisans' craftsmanship while introducing modern design elements and technology to help them adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

By honing their skills and blending traditional techniques with contemporary trends, artisans will be better equipped to meet market demand.

Branding and promotion are also key aspects of the initiative. Leveraging its robust marketing channels, Fabindia will actively promote products made under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, ensuring greater visibility for these unique crafts.

This promotion will take place across both physical stores and digital platforms, creating opportunities for artisans to connect with a larger customer base.

Sustainability and the preservation of cultural heritage remain central to this partnership. The collaboration underscores a commitment to preserving India's rich cultural heritage by fostering appreciation for traditional crafts while also empowering artisans to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Fabindia's approach aligns with the broader goal of ensuring that traditional skills are not lost, but instead adapted to modern contexts.

In a joint statement, Fabindia and MoMSME remarked, "This initiative is committed to preserving Indian craftsmanship and ensuring artisans have the tools, training, and platform needed to thrive." The partnership is expected to create a lasting impact, offering artisans enhanced market access and much-deserved recognition for their work.

