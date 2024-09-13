Kumaraswamy Visits K’Taka Town, Blames Congress' Inner Power Tussle For Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 13 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the violence-hit areas of Nagamangala town in Mandya district on Friday where a Ganesh idol immersion procession was attacked and clashes occurred.

The town witnessed violence and rioting during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on Wednesday night. Kumaraswamy visited shops and showrooms that were gutted in fire and also spoke to the families of the arrested individuals.

Speaking to reporters in Nagamangala after the visit, Kumaraswamy said that the violent incident might have been orchestrated to bring down Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He recalled that when the late Chief Minister Veerendra Patil was in office, Congress leaders had stage-managed communal violence in the cities of Ramanagara and Channapatna.

“Now, it is being done in Nagamangala. However, some Congress leaders maintain that the CM's chair is not vacant, while a few others have their eyes on the post and are waiting for an opportunity,” Kumaraswamy remarked.

The Union Minister further said the Congress government is working towards appeasing one community in connection with the Nagamangala communal clash. The person who installed the Ganesh idol has been made the primary accused. To cover up their failures, the authorities have made indiscriminate arrests.

“Our state is a garden of all religions. Arresting innocent people in this incident is wrong. Congress leaders were the sponsors of the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru, where the residence of a sitting Congress MLA and a police station were gutted by rioters. Those who were arrested for that violence are in a pathetic state today. Do we need a similar situation in Nagamangala as well?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

Home Minister Parameshwara has dubbed the incident as "accidental and minor".“After looking at the FIR, no one would believe that he is the Home Minister. The failure of the police is glaringly visible. Due to this incident, the lives of common people are affected. The FIR mentions that people had gathered to commit the murder of police personnel. The government, which cannot ensure the security of its own police, is ruling the state,” he criticized.

“Where did the rioters get the courage to roam around with swords? How could they throw petrol bombs? Who allowed the Hindu crowd to dance in front of the mosque for 10 minutes? What were the police doing? If there had been an additional police force present, the situation could have been contained,” he slammed.

He noted that there was no presence of the Additional SP or Police Inspector during the procession.“How does the Police Inspector, who filed the complaint, know the names? The FIR states that a huge crowd indulged in the clash. Yet, Home Minister Parameshwara says nothing had happened,” Kumaraswamy questioned

Kumaraswamy also distributed compensation to both Hindus and Muslims ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh based on the extent of the damage, to the victims at the residence of former MLA Suresh Gowda. He also promised the parents and family members of the arrested individuals that he would work to get them released soon.