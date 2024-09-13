عربي


CDD Rescues Man Fall In Watercourse In Karak

9/13/2024 11:06:51 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- A person had fallen into a watercourse in the Mujib Reserve, according to a report received by the operations and control room. The rescue and ambulance teams of the Karak Civil Defense Directorate, along with the assistance of the mountain rescue team, responded to the report today, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson.
He continued by saying that the field teams arrived at the scene on foot right away and discovered that the man, thirty years old, had fallen and was suffering from a fracture in his spine. The ambulance teams treated him on the spot, stabilizing him on a stretcher, and then transported him to the Southern Shuna Governmental Hospital.

Jordan News Agency

