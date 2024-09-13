Assam Govt To Regularise Jobs Of 4,669 Contractual Schoolteachers

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) The Assam has decided to regularise the jobs of at least 4,669 contractual teachers working in high across the state for more than 14 years.

In 2010, the government appointed at least 8,000 teachers on contract basis to subjects like English, Mathematics and General Science in high schools across Assam.

However, many left over the years and 4,669 teachers are currently working on contractual posts.

They were initially paid Rs 8000 per month as remuneration which were later hiked to Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month.

The Assam Cabinet in a meeting late on Friday night decided to make the jobs of those contractual teachers permanent.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“During the Congress rule, teachers in high schools were recruited on contractual basis. In 2021, the BJP government extended the service of contractual teachers till they attain an age of 60 years and they were given many facilities at par with the regular teachers.”

“There are 4,669 teachers working in different high schools in the state. The Cabinet has taken a decision to make their jobs permanent. The education department in the next ten days will bring out an advertisement in this regard.

“However, the contractual teachers can choose between two options. If anyone wishes to stay in the same post, they can do so. This is not a compulsory exercise and contractual teachers can voluntarily move to the permanent posts,” he added.

For the last three years, those contractual teachers were receiving pay scales at par with permanent teachers. However, they were missing some benefits and as per the latest decision of the state government, they will now act as regular teachers in the schools.

Notably, the Assam government recently regularised the jobs of around 25,000 teachers working in primary schools in the state under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).