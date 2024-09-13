AV-Comparatives Releases Latest Findings On Browser And Security Product Results In Phishing Test

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the digital world continues to evolve, protecting oneself from threats is more crucial than ever. AV-Comparatives , a renowned independent IT security assessment lab, has recently completed its latest in-depth analysis focusing on the effectiveness of various browsers and security products in combating phishing attacks. The results highlight the top performers in the battle against phishing attempts as Avast, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky, McAfee and Trend Micro.Read the full report here : /wp-content/uploads/2024/09/gen_phishing_08-2024Employing cutting-edge evaluation techniques, AV-Comparatives thoroughly examined the ability of cybersecurity tools to detect and prevent phishing attacks. The evaluation included leading antivirus solutions such as Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, Kaspersky Standard, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, and Trend Micro Internet Security. Additionally, popular web browsers like Avast Secure Browser, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera were rigorously assessed.The comprehensive assessment involved a dataset of 250 phishing websites along with an equal number of benign sites. The findings revealed that Avast Free Antivirus, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Essential, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, and Trend Micro Internet Security demonstrated exceptional proficiency by successfully blocking over 90% of phishing attempts. Among them, Avast, Bitdefender, ESET, Kaspersky and Trend Micro achieved this high success rate without any false positives. Conversely, some products and browsers showed a lower effectiveness, intercepting only about three-quarters of the attacks.Emphasizing the critical significance of robust phishing protection across all platforms and devices is essential. Phishing attacks can lead to severe consequences, including the compromise of sensitive personal information, financial loss, and malware infiltration. Implementing strong anti-phishing solutions plays a vital role in mitigating these risks and strengthening one's digital security.AV-Comparatives remains dedicated to conducting comprehensive evaluations of anti-phishing protection and other cybersecurity solutions. The valuable insights derived from these assessments empower users to make informed decisions in enhancing their defense against the ever-evolving cyber threats.About AV-ComparativesAV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.For more information, visitDisclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO-certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".

