Qatar Tops Countries In Global Cybersecurity Index 2024

Doha: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) announces that the State of Qatar has achieved a major accomplishment in the Global Cybersecurity (GCI) 2024, as it was classified as a "model" country at the international level in the field of cybersecurity.

According to the index issued today, September 13, by the International Union of the United Nations, the State of Qatar was classified due to its excellence in the various pillars that represent cybersecurity obligations at the state level, namely: legal, technical, regulatory, capacity development, and cooperation.

The State of Qatar obtained full scores in the five pillars, which reflects its strong commitment to enhancing cybersecurity at the local and international levels, as well as its leading role in developing effective cybersecurity strategies.

These results confirm the importance of the continuous efforts made by the State of Qatar in providing a safe digital environment and enhancing international cooperation in confronting increasing cyber threats.

The Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 assesses national efforts through a new analysis that will contribute to a greater focus on each country's progress in terms of cybersecurity commitments and the resulting impacts.

The report places 46 countries in Tier 1, the highest of five levels, and is designated for "model" countries that demonstrate strong commitment to all five pillars of cybersecurity.



