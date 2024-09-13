(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Save
the
date!
2-6
April,
2025
at
QSNCC, Bangkok,
Thailand
BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new STYLE Bangkok 2025 international trade fair is set to be the ultimate destination as the most diverse design, lifestyle, and fashion event of its kind ever held in Thailand! Over 25,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, diversity, sustainability, and experiences as over 500 top design, lifestyle, and fashion creators and producers unite for the event. Visitors can explore a captivating array of categories including furniture, home décor, fashion, housewares, wellness, gifts, and toys, each offering endless opportunities for STYLE discoveries.
Continue Reading
Get updates on the latest design trends from industry leaders and connect with over 500 STYLE creators and producers from Thailand and beyond. All have been curated for their unique and diverse designs and cutting-edge innovations. Highlights of the international trade fair include:
Creativity: Explore boundless unique stories and designs.
Diversity: Experience a range of offerings from classic to emerging brands, traditionally unique craftsmanship, and futuristic designs that embrace diversity and
inclusivity.
Sustainability: Discover inspiring design and lifestyle innovations crafted to minimize impact and create a better society, more resilient local economy, and healthier planet.
Each creator at the international trade fair is committed to providing friendly, comprehensive solutions along with one-of-a-kind experiences. This includes exclusive STYLE collaborations, experiential product tryouts, "the making of" showcases, and mini-workshops, all designed to truly elevate the visitor's journey and ensure that every aspect of their STYLE search is covered!
STYLE Bangkok 2025 will make every visit to Bangkok an adventure. Visitors can discover the all-new STYLE Bangkok
ecosystem that seamlessly integrates the city's vibrant travel and entertainment scenes, experience
the
first-ever Thai
STYLE
networking reception
designed to
enhance connectivity
with
a touch of Thai
experience,
or
explore
STYLE
collaborations
with
local
brands. The
event
is
designed
to
broaden
style discoveries and elevate every visitor's journey!
Immerse yourself in the diverse and boundless experience of STYLE Bangkok 2025, from 2-6 April, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Level G, Hall 1 to 4.
For
more
information,
visit
Powered
by
the
Department
of
International
Trade
Promotion
(DITP), Ministry
of
Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT).
SOURCE STYLE Bangkok
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13092024003732001241ID1108669807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.