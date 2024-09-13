(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Save

the

date!

2-6

April,

2025

at

QSNCC, Bangkok,

Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new STYLE Bangkok 2025 international trade fair is set to be the ultimate destination as the most diverse design, lifestyle, and event of its kind ever held in Thailand! Over 25,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, diversity, sustainability, and experiences as over 500 top design, lifestyle, and fashion creators and producers unite for the event. Visitors can explore a captivating array of categories including furniture, home décor, fashion, housewares, wellness, gifts, and toys, each offering endless opportunities for STYLE discoveries.

Continue Reading

Get updates on the latest design trends from industry leaders and connect with over 500 STYLE creators and producers from Thailand and beyond. All have been curated for their unique and diverse designs and cutting-edge innovations. Highlights of the international trade fair include:



Creativity: Explore boundless unique stories and designs.

Diversity: Experience a range of offerings from classic to emerging brands, traditionally unique craftsmanship, and futuristic designs that embrace diversity and

inclusivity. Sustainability: Discover inspiring design and lifestyle innovations crafted to minimize impact and create a better society, more resilient local economy, and healthier planet.

Each creator at the international trade fair is committed to providing friendly, comprehensive solutions along with one-of-a-kind experiences. This includes exclusive STYLE collaborations, experiential product tryouts, "the making of" showcases, and mini-workshops, all designed to truly elevate the visitor's journey and ensure that every aspect of their STYLE search is covered!

STYLE Bangkok 2025 will make every visit to Bangkok an adventure. Visitors can discover the all-new STYLE Bangkok

ecosystem that seamlessly integrates the city's vibrant travel and entertainment scenes, experience

the

first-ever Thai

STYLE

networking reception

designed to

enhance connectivity

with

a touch of Thai

experience,

or

explore

STYLE

collaborations

with

local

brands. The

event

is

designed

to

broaden

style discoveries and elevate every visitor's journey!

Immerse yourself in the diverse and boundless experience of STYLE Bangkok 2025, from 2-6 April, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Level G, Hall 1 to 4.

For more information, visit

For

more

information,

visit



Powered

by

the

Department

of

International

Trade

Promotion

(DITP), Ministry

of

Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand (BOT).

SOURCE STYLE Bangkok

