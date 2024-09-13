Wayne Johnson For U.S. Congress Calls Upon Sanford Bishop For Candidate Debates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wayne Johnson, Candidate for the 2nd Congressional District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wayne Johnson, who is challenging long term 40 year career politician Sanford Bishop for Georgia's 2nd District Congressional seat, is calling for candidate debates in Columbus, Albany and Macon.Wayne Johnson said,“Today I am inviting incumbent U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop to debate forums in each of the three major TV markets covering Middle and Southwest Georgia. I am confident that major TV stations in Columbus, Albany and Macon will enthusiastically support hosting these debate forums”.“My campaign team has reached out to each of the TV stations in these markets to let them know we are ready and willing to participate in a communications process that will help to inform voters about this very important U. S. Congressional race. We ask for Sanford Bishop to have his team do the same”, added Johnson.One debate between Congressional candidates Bishop and Johnson has already been scheduled to be held on October 12th, in Atlanta, as part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. This debate will air on Georgia Public Broadcast TV.Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia's 2nd Congressional District.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must“Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson.“It is time to make this happen, and the first step is to retire Sanford Bishop.”Vote Wayne Johnson for Congress!Early Voting: October 15th - November 1stElection Day: November 5thJohnsonCongress

