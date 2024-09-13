Ukraine's General Staff Reports 143 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 143 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Friday, September 13, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russian launched an attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with an Iskander-M missile, as well as 80 air strikes, including the deployment of 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 4,323 attacks, including 167 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian forces conducted air strikes, particularly in the areas of Pavlivka, Myronivka, Obody, Rivers, Mariine, Bilopillia, Berestove, Fedorivka, Toretsk, Ivanopillia, Dobropillia, Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Pavlivske, Novopokrovsk, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky and Odradokamianka.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck an enemy pontoon ferry, a command post, an air defense facility, eight guns at firing positions, 11 areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Vovchansk. Russian aircraft also launched two attacks with five anti-aircraft missiles against civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight enemy attacks were recorded over the past day. The defense forces repelled assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance toward Nevske and Druzheliubivka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske. Enemy aircraft attacked the Fedorivka community with 10 unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked four times in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aircraft, carried out six attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and in the vicinity of New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces thwarted 36 enemy assaults and offensive actions towards Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelenyi Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded in the areas of Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 64 attacks. The Russians were most active in advancing in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where about 75% of all combat clashes took place. The enemy also attacked in the direction of Oleksandropil and Zhelanne Pershe.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders carried out five assaults in the areas of Vodiane and Zolota Nyva, actively using attack and bomber aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians attacked near Robotyne and launched air strikes on Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian invaders launched six assaults against the Ukrainian positions but were repelled with significant losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian troops are actively using artillery and aircraft in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from their territory.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 13, 2024, amounted to nearly 631,420 troops.