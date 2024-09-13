Madrid Hosts European, Muslim Meeting On Bi-State Approach

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Spain is set to host a meeting of Arab, Muslim and European foreign ministers on Friday to look into how to put a two-state solution in place, including an independent Palestinian statehood.

Spanish Foreign Jose Manuel Albares will host the gathering at the Foreign Ministry, which will be attended by the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza, European foreign ministers, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, sources of the Spanish Foreign were quoted as saying.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha will be present at the meeting.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye, Norway and Slovenia, among others, will also be participating in the Madrid-hosted gathering.

The two-state solution set out in the 1991 Madrid Conference and the 1993-95 Oslo Accords has long been seen by the international community as the best way to settle the decades-long conflict.

This is the second gathering of its kind as the first one was also hosted by Spain on May 29 also to weigh the bi-state solution as the sole way to achieve peace and security in the Middle East region. (end) hnd

