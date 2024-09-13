Work-Life Balance Is The New Benchmark For Success: Employees Shift To 10-4 Timings Over Traditional 9-5 Workday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The traditional 9-to-5 workday, once a symbol of professional dedication, is now rapidly becoming a relic of the past. Recent data, as reported by Moneycontrol, reveals a seismic shift in workplace dynamics, with employees increasingly prioritising work-life balance over conventional career trajectories.

| Quad Leaders Summit to be held in Wilmington on Sept 21, India to host next meet

INRIX Inc's 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard highlights this telling trend, revealing that the standard workday has unofficially contracted to a 10-to-4 schedule. This change reflects a deeper transformation in how employees view their relationship with work.

“We're seeing less activity in the morning and evening but much more around noon,” notes Bob Pishue, the report's author. This shift isn't merely about convenience; it's a clear statement of changing priorities, as quoted by Moneycontrol.

| India News Today Live Updates on : When multilingual Sitaram Yechury left Jyoti Basu joking: 'You are a very dangerous person'

The rise of“coffee badging”-where employees briefly check into the office before leaving-underscores this new mindset. An Owl Labs survey cited by Moneycontrol found that a significant 58 percent of hybrid workers engage in this practice, indicating a strong preference for flexibility over face time.

David Satterwhite, CEO of Chronus, observes that many employees now come to the office only when absolutely necessary, valuing their personal time more than ever before. This shift is so strong that 66 percent of workers would consider changing jobs if forced to return to full-time office work, with 39 percent ready to quit immediately, the report added.

| Quad Leaders Summit to be held in Wilmington on Sept 21, India to host next meet

What's driving this change? The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted a collective re-evaluation of life priorities. The survey reveals that professionals are increasingly choosing work-life balance , flexible hours , and mental health support over traditional markers of career success like promotions or salary increases.

This shift represents a fundamental change in how we define professional fulfilment. The report added that employees are no longer content with sacrificing their personal lives for career advancement and are actively seeking roles that complement rather than dominate their lives.

As companies grapple with these evolving expectations, it's clear that the future of work will be shaped by those who prioritise balance. The report concludes that the message from the workforce is clear: success is no longer measured by hours at a desk but by the quality of life both in and out of the office.