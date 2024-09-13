West And Declining Human Rights: Real Reasons For Anti-Azerbaijani Rhetoric

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNews
Azerbaijan's strong determination to resist the influence of the
West and the fact that it is the strongest dam among the states in
the South Caucasus has caused much frustration among political
organizations and institutions.
If it were not so, Azerbaijan would not have been criticized in
PACE or its credentials would not have been revoked due to its
political will and position. If the European Union calls Azerbaijan
a reliable ally when it comes to its economic interests, why does
it see it as its enemy in matters of law and politics?
The stability that has emerged in the South Caucasus region in
the last four years is already clearly visible. Restoring the
sovereignty of its territories has already made Azerbaijan the most
active peace initiator in the region. Although Azerbaijan has
managed to conduct peace talks with Armenia on a bilateral
platform, the interventions of Western political players are aimed
at stalling the processes, and sometimes they even manage to do
so.
Let's see some examples of it - France's aggressive arming of
Armenia during the Baku-Yerevan negotiations is a provocative move
aimed at creating a new war zone in the region. Notwithstanding, it
is the sovereign right of a country to acquire weapons and
strengthen itself militarily, applying this to Armenia means going
against all logical foundations. How is it possible to consent to
Armenia's rearmament while it has been evidently an occupying state
for 30 years? Ignoring the crimes committed in Garabagh by a state
that ignores the four UN resolutions and, moreover, directly
supporting the arming of that state literally means planting new
seeds of discord in the South Caucasus.
Unfortunately, France, the United States and other forces act
more as supporters and guardians of Armenia in this case.
Frank Schwabe and his anti-Azerbaijani
rhetoric
Until now, many rhetoricians have used prejudiced statements
against Azerbaijan, but Frank Schwabe has always stood out among
them with his pro-Armenian and Islamophobic position. What makes it
so different is Schwbe's endless sympathy for Armenians. On January
24, 2024, when the resolution against Azerbaijan was adopted at the
PACE, Schwabe showed his biased position by starting an
anti-Azerbaijani campaign.
It is a stark crime to deny the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan in violation of international law, without seeing
Garabagh, which was destroyed as a result of more than 30 years of
occupation, and turning a blind eye to Armenian vandalism. Frank
Schwabe considers such crimes to be permissible under the terms of
his personal law.
Undoubtedly, material interests weigh heavily on the legal
scales for Frank Schwabe, and that is why he makes himself look
like a clown in a circus by boosting his anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric
every time. Declared persona non-grate, Schwabe and others like him
not only spoil their personal relations with Azerbaijan but
seriously damage the image of an organization like PACE.
Why can't the West be sincere?
Recently, the strengthening of Islamophobic movements in Western
countries, especially in countries such as France, Germany, and
Sweden, has revealed the true nature of the West. The burning of
the Quran, the holy book of all Muslims in Sweden and the hiding of
the person who burned the Quran by the government, the promotion of
Islamophobic activities, as well as the serious discrimination
against migrants, caused the country to lose its reputation and
values on a global scale day by day. Although Europe and the West
in general emphasize that human rights are sacred, they trampled on
those sacred values.
France accuses Azerbaijan of interfering in its internal
affairs. She alleges that Azerbaijan interferes in the internal
politics of France by supporting the Kanak people, people in
Guinea, and New Caledonia, whose rights are violated, and thousands
of people suffering under the oppression of neo-colonialism. If
human rights are sacred, why Sweden, Germany, and other Western
countries do not react to this? On the contrary, they accuse
Azerbaijan, which is trying to establish peace in the South
Caucasus, in their biased statements.
