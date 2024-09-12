YOUTH CHAMPIONS NAMES JIM MADRID CHIEF PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Youth Champions, a nonprofit organization that works with both high-income and at-risk adolescents in the Los Angeles area, recently added Jim Madrid to its team. Madrid will serve as the chief personal development officer for the Facilitator's Institute and will also join the organization's Board of Directors.



The Facilitator's Institute, which works with established business professionals and entrepreneurs, aims to share principles and skills that are also taught to the adolescent participants of Youth Champions. With Jim Madrid's input, the institute plans to update its curriculum by incorporating courses that emphasize mindset development. The goal of these updates is to enhance the effectiveness of the training provided to Youth Champions' facilitators, which in turn, is intended to improve the educational experience for the students involved.



Jim Madrid's entrepreneurial career spans over forty years, with a specialized focus on human performance enhancement. Throughout these years, he has dedicated himself to deepening the understanding of human potential, assisting individuals and organizations in overcoming their challenges. His work is informed by the studies of prominent scholars such as Dr. Albert Bandura, Dr. Nathaniel Branden, and Dr. Martin Seligman, impacting a vast audience that includes athletes, coaches, and educators, with a reach affecting over 100,000 individuals. Madrid is the founder of Advance Sports Technology, where he has developed mental fitness and youth empowerment programs designed to boost performance in youth, collegiate, and professional sports. In addition to this, through his consultancy at Madrid Partners, Inc., he offers leadership and management expertise as well as advice on cultivating organizational culture at an international level. His significant contributions to the Boys & Girls Club of America include aiding in a fundraising effort that raised a considerable sum, further supporting youth empowerment programs and initiatives.



Jim Madrid holds advisory and board positions at several organizations, including the Texas Christian University Chancellor's advisory council and the Snohomish Youth Soccer Association in Washington. His professional memberships span multiple organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Childhelp, and the American Resort Development Association, indicating his involvement in a range of social and development-focused groups.



Madrid has also authored several books on personal development and leadership. His publications, which include "Get Over It and Get On With It,” "The Ten Principles of Entelechy," "The Facilitative Leader," and "Leadership In a High Performance Culture," among others, have been read by a large number of people and contribute to discussions in their respective fields.



Jack R. Cline Jr., the founder of Youth Champions, commented on Jim Madrid's addition to the Board of Directors, noting that Madrid's experience in leadership will be beneficial to the organization's objectives in fostering student development.



Jim Madrid joins the Youth Champions Board of Directors where he is expected to contribute to defining the organization's strategies, supporting its programs, and influencing its future goals as the organization aims to increase its reach.



Responding to his appointment, Madrid acknowledged the significance of becoming a part of the Board of Directors at Youth Champions. He emphasized his commitment to mentoring and personal development as tools for positive change, and he looks forward to working with the team at Youth Champions to support youth in less privileged areas.



Since its inception in 2017, Youth Champions has engaged with around 300 high school students annually, offering a personal development and internship program that focuses on skill enhancement and practical experience. This initiative is crafted to assist students in exploring career options and acquiring competencies that are applicable to the contemporary job market. The program entails 24 virtual workshops addressing vital areas such as problem-solving, leadership, financial literacy, habit formation, personal responsibility, and critical thinking. Complementing the workshop series, the program includes six field trips, which serve to broaden students' understanding of different educational and career opportunities. As an incentive for active participation, students involved in the program have the chance to earn up to $1,000 each year, which recognizes the commitment they've made to their personal and professional development.



Jim Madrid is set to join the Board of Directors at Youth Champions, alongside existing members Jack Cline Jr., Cambria Cline, Jacky Dilfer, Vera Campbell, Elise Cortes, Cástulo de la Rocha, Michael Dolphin, Richard Gomez, Ferdinand Mehlinger, Bob Smiland, and Heriberto Gonzalez. The board, collectively, is focused on supporting the organization's objectives to enhance educational outcomes and opportunities for students. Additionally, Madrid's involvement with his own nonprofit organization, The Goodness Beyond Self Foundation, which emphasizes personal growth and community participation for youth in disadvantaged communities, aligns with the work he will be doing at Youth Champions.

