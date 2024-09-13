Peru Declares Three Days Of National Mourning For Ex-President Fujimori's Death

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) LIMA, Sept 13 (NNN-ANDINA) – Peru's government, declared three days of national mourning, after former President, Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), died Wednesday, from cancer, the state-run daily“El Peruano” said, yesterday.

An executive order issued by Peru's President, Dina Boluarte, and endorsed by Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzen, when planning“the corresponding funeral honours” for Fujimori, called for national mourning from Sept 12 to 14 (tomorrow).

As part of the honours, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all public buildings, military installations, bases, ships and other state entities.

Fujimori, who had been out of prison since Dec, last year, after having been granted a pardon, died Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. local time,“following a long battle against cancer,” his daughter, Keiko Fujimori, confirmed.

The ex-president's remains will lie in state through Saturday (tomorrow), at the Museum of the Nation, located at the headquarters of the Culture Ministry, in the city of Lima, and from there will be taken to the Campo Fe Cemetery, in Huachipa, for burial.

Keiko Fujimori expressed gratitude for the“support” and“great displays of solidarity in these painful times.”– NNN-ANDINA