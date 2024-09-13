Punjab Police Arrest Drug Inspector For Facilitating Illegal Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Punjab on Friday said it has arrested a drug inspector from Mohali for facilitating smuggling operations connected to illegal pharmaceuticals, medical stores and laundering the money.

The accused was in touch with drug smugglers lodged inside the jail and facilitated their outside, a post on X quoting Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Serious irregularities have been observed, whereby ANTF identified and froze 24 accounts with Rs 7.09 crore. In addition to this, two bank lockers were seized, he said.

The ANTF recovered Rs 1.49 crore in cash, 260 gm of gold and foreign currency. Furthermore, substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including real estate valued at Rs 2.40 crore in Zirakpur and Dabwali towns.

In another seizure of drugs, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted two suspects fleeing on a bike near Dal village in Tarn Taran.

During the chase, one suspect dropped an iPhone and Rs 200 before both managed to escape.

In a follow-up action, based on a tip-off from a resident, BSF and Punjab Police conducted a joint search operation and recovered 581 grams of heroin from a house in the village, successfully foiling another cross-border drug smuggling attempt.

According to the BSF, the seizure was part of ongoing efforts to make Punjab drug-free.

In a step to make the state drug-free, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on August 28 dedicated the new office of ANTF to the people and also launched the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp Chatbot (9779100200).

He said the helpline would provide citizens and drug addicts an opportunity to be informed about the drug traffickers and ensure medical help for the addicts who intend to undergo de-addiction.

CM Mann said this would help curb the drug trafficking at the grassroots and identify the big fish involved in this heinous crime, adding that the identity of the informer would be kept secret.