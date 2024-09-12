FM Meets Slovenian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, yesterday, met in Madrid with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon.The two top diplomats discussed the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip in light of the continued Israeli aggression on the enclave.The meeting came on the sidelines of a meeting dubbed "Implementing the Two State Solution," hosted by Spain, in which Safadi participated in along with Arab and Islamic Committe members tasked with halting the war in Gaza and a number of European officials.The two ministers warned of continued escalating in southern Lebanon, stressing the need to abide by the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.Safadi emphasized the need to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the illegitimate procedures in the West Bank as a first step towards deescalation.He praised the Slovenian clear stances that call for halting the aggression on Gaza, and recognizing the Palestinian state on the base of the two-state solution.