NHRC Signs Mous With National Service Academy, Qatar Career Development Center

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Service Academy and the Qatar Career Development Center, a member of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development.

HE Chairperson of the NHRC Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said that these MoUs are part of the committee's ongoing efforts to enhance local partnerships that support human rights across various levels and to promote the values of justice and equality within Qatari society. Al Attiyah highlighted previous collaboration between the NHRC and the National Service Academy over the past two years, during which the NHRC provided a training package covering lectures on human rights, their principles, standards, and key treaties, as well as human responsibilities.

The training package also introduced the permanent constitution of Qatar and its key general principles, outlining the responsibilities of individuals concerning human rights according to the constitution, the legal framework, and institutional mechanisms for their protection. It also touched on the national and non-governmental mechanisms responsible for implementation and monitoring, along with an introduction to sustainable development and Qatar's progress toward achieving its goals.

President of the National Service Academy Lieutenant General Hamad Ahmed Al Nuaimi emphasized that the MoU formalizes the cooperation between the two sides, which had previously seen the NHRC deliver human rights training to several batches of civil service students. He expressed the academy's commitment to spreading awareness and fostering a culture of human rights, both within the academy and in the broader community, thanking the NHRC for its efforts.

Director of Qatar Career Development Center Abdullah Al Mansoori said that the MoU with the center stems from the recommendations of the Second National Forum on Human Rights, focusing on empowering people with disabilities to join the workforce and leverage their capabilities. He noted that the agreement would be followed by a range of joint initiatives and programs.

The MoU with the National Service Academy aims to instill values of citizenship and responsibility among students, promoting respect for the law in the context of human rights. The agreement also includes provisions for information exchange, organizing joint workshops and seminars, and having NHRC experts deliver lectures on human rights fundamentals in the academy's training courses. Additionally, there are plans to develop a human rights curriculum in collaboration with both NHRC and academy experts. The MoU seeks to encourage academy students to engage with human rights issues, both academically and practically, to enhance their awareness and understanding of local, regional, and international developments in the field.

The MoU with the Qatar Career Development Center focuses on protecting the rights of people with disabilities and empowering them to integrate into the workforce and society. The agreement includes cooperation on information exchange, policy support for the empowerment of people with disabilities, awareness-raising activities, and efforts to increase public awareness of their role in development. It also promotes collaboration through consultation mechanisms, joint research projects, and interactive discussions.