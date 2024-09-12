Damage From Russia's Missile Attack On Lviv Stands At UAH 1B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The toll of Russia's missile attack on Lviv on September 4 is estimated at nearly $1 billion.

Lviv First Deputy Mayor Andriy Moskalenko announced this during a plenary session of the city council, reports Ukrinform.

"In Lviv, we are still calculating the exact amount of damages inflicted on the community as a result of the enemy attack on the city on September 4. But we can already say we are talking about at least UAH 1 billion," the report says.

The city council noted that in the epicenter of the attack came the Frankivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The report says 189 buildings were damaged there, of which 19 are architectural monuments. A total of 3,446 windows were shattered.

In total, 21 buildings were severely damaged, and 52 apartments have become completely uninhabitable.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at dawn on September 4, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Lviv. As a result of the strike, seven people were killed and 66, including 10 children, were injured.