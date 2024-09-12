The BIG 615’S Storme Warren Honored By The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project For His Work With Veteran Causes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, announced today that Storme Warren, host of Garth Brooks' global country station The BIG 615, was honored with The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award by The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project . Warren received the award at the non-profit's annual awards dinner on Sept. 11 for his work with veteran causes.



"I think the one thing we all need now more than ever is hope. And hope only comes from watching those around us,” said Garth Brooks.“Storme is constantly that guy...that guy who is there for you when you need someone the most. It makes perfect sense to honor Storme for all he does for our military, past, present and future. Congrats Storme.”

Throughout his career, it's estimated that Warren's charitable work has cumulatively raised nearly $50 million while also building awareness. In addition to The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, Warren is actively involved in charitable initiatives for Operation Song and ACM Lifting Lives. He was also recently honored with the Country Radio Broadcasters' Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award, a merit-based award that recognizes individuals in the country radio industry who demonstrate a magnanimous spirit of caring and generosity in serving their community.

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a non-profit that supports military veterans and their families, was co-founded by country music legend, Charlie Daniels, with his longtime manager, David Corlew. Each year the organization honors individuals and organizations whose work exemplifies the mission of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project by supporting veterans in their return, rehabilitation and reintegration back into civilian life.

"Charlie and I met Storme in the early stages of his musical career,” said David Corlew, co-founder of The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project.“We have walked the musical path with Storme and he joined us in our journey with veterans. He's been with us from the beginning as an avid supporter of the Journey Home Project. Tonight is the culmination of that friendship, brotherhood and our collective mission to support the men and women of the U.S. military. This organization owes a debt of gratitude to Storme for his commitment, his friendship and his always can-do spirit."

Charlie Daniels was an instrumental figure in Warren's career, encouraging him to make the move from Los Angeles to Nashville to focus on country music. He even provided a reference for Warren's first job in Nashville on The Nashville Network's show“Today's Country.” Today, Warren is one of the most recognized country music radio broadcasters in the industry and host of the award-winning The Storme Warren Show on The BIG 615, available on TuneIn.

“We're proud to work with Storme. There is no one who brings more heart to everything they do,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“Storme and the team at The BIG 615 are making an impact on and off the radio through their involvement with important organizations. This is a well-deserved honor for Storme.”

The BIG 615 and The Storme Warren Show are available to stream on TuneIn at tunein.com/TheBIG615 . To learn more about TuneIn and The BIG 615, visit .

