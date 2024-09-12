LG Lashes Out At RG Over 'Raja' Remark

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday lashed out at leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the LG was working as a 'raja (king)' and that no developmental work had been done in the UT during the last five years.

Speaking at a event, Manoj Sinha said that he would resign if more than 75 per cent of the people do not say that work has been done for the welfare of the public in the last five years.

The Lieutenant Governor said that a secret ballot could be carried out to gauge the public sentiment in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) should take the opinion of the public, he will be more aware. Get a secret ballot done. If more than 75 per cent of the public does not say that work has been done for their welfare in the last five years, then I will resign”, the LG challenged Rahul.

On the record voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Sinha said it was due to the people understanding the conspiracy of Pakistan and realizing that their future was with India.

The Election Commission of India's statistics showed that in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, 58.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded, which was the highest in a Lok Sabha poll in the last 35 years in J&K.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of the Valley, have expressed faith in the democracy of India,” Sinha said.

Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to Kashmir, criticised Sinha's leadership, likening it to the rule of a king. Gandhi had said,“A king is sitting in J&K who is taking your wealth and giving it to outsiders by bringing in contractors.”

The Assembly elections are being held in three phases in J&K and it is because of the largely people-participative Lok Sabha elections that various political parties are vigorously carrying out their poll campaigns.

The participation of people in these poll campaigns, election rallies, meetings and roadshows indicates that the people have decided to express themselves through the ballot and that the bullet has lost its relevance in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT