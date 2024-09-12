Mark Scribner Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Influence And Impact,' Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Mark Scribner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Mark Scribner, in collaboration with negotiation expert, Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

At the heart of Influence and Impact is Mark Scribner's chapter, " The Tides of Resolve." Mark's story

is a testament to the power of mental toughness and adaptability in the face of extreme challenges and serves as a powerful reminder that true resilience comes from mastering one's mind, allowing for success even in the most daunting situations.

About Mark Scribner:

Mark Scribner is a standout figure in the financial services sector, boasting over three decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has shown unwavering dedication to assisting clients in growing and safeguarding their wealth, guiding them through different life phases with skill and commitment. His enthusiasm for wealth management shines in his interactions with families, individuals, and businesses across the United States. Mark excels at helping entrepreneurs achieve successful exits, ensuring that these crucial moments in their journey are handled with precision and compassion.

Mark's expertise and wisdom are highly regarded not only by his clients but also by major media outlets. He has been featured on NBC, CBS, Fox Business, PIX 11, and Newsy, as well as esteemed publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, and The Washington Post. This widespread recognition underscores his proficiency and impact in the realm of wealth management.

A proponent of lifelong learning and mentorship opportunities, Mark's commitment extends beyond his professional pursuits. He actively supports cancer research through fundraising initiatives aimed at combating this disease. Mark Scribner's generous nature aligns with his hobbies, such as swimming and capturing NFL moments through photography, reflecting his multifaceted personality.

For individuals seeking guidance in attaining wealth and navigating the intricacies of financial planning, connecting with Mark Scribner could be a transformative decision. His dedication to his clients and profession positions him as a trusted resource in the journey towards financial stability and success.

To learn more about Mark Scribner and Carson Wealth, visit .

To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE .

