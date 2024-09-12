Newark NJ Honors Double Xxposure Founder/President Angelo Ellerbee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angelo Ellerbee will be honored by the city of Newark NJ

Street Renaming Ceremony For Angelo Ellerbee - Thurs, Sept. 19th, 1 pm ET

Meet Angelo Ellerbee at the Newark Public Library, 3 Washington Ave, Newark, 3 pm ET

A street renaming ceremony plus meet and greet spotlights the public relations veteran

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, September 19th, 2024, longtime public relations leader Angelo Ellerbee, Founder/President of Double XXposure Relations and author of the #1 best seller,“Before I Let You Go”, will be honored in his birthplace, Newark NJ.The Honorable Newark Councilwoman Louise Scott-Rountree and the Newark City Council will hold a Street Renaming Ceremony honoring Mr. Ellerbee at 1 pm ET on Thursday, September 19th. Event is taking place on Treacy Avenue near Madison Avenue in Newark.Following the Street Renaming Ceremony, a meet and greet with Mr. Ellerbee will take place at the Newark Public Library at 3 Washington Avenue in Newark. At the library, Mr. Ellerbee will greet well wishers and spotlight his new book,“Before I Let You Go.”“I am humbled by this wonderful honor from the Newark City Council,” Ellerbee states.“Newark NJ is the greatest city in the world. While my work in public relations had me based in New York City for many years, especially being the only Black owned publicity firm on Seventh Avenue during the 1990's, Newark will always be home for me.”For over 55 years, Angelo Ellerbee has represented leaders in entertainment, sports, politics and the literary world via his firm, Double XXposure. This includes three Grammy winning legends (two present, one past) who are being inducted into this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024 – Kennedy Center Honoree Dionne Warwick, noted bandleader Robert Kool Bell of Kool & the Gang and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige.For more information, contact Double XXposure – ...

