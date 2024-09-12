Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Active-Adult Community At The Pinehills In Plymouth, Massachusetts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest 55+ active-adult community, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Owls Nest - Regency Collection , in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This enclave of only 44 single-family homes offers low-maintenance living and onsite amenities exclusively for Owls Nest residents, plus access to the amenities and charm of The Pinehills master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located within The Pinehills community at 8 Owls Nest in Plymouth.



Home buyers can choose from four brand-new one- and two-story home designs ranging from 2,133 to over 3,300 square feet. Toll Brothers homes in the Regency Collection at Owls Nest feature thoughtfully designed floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, flex rooms, outdoor living options, and more. The homes are priced from the upper $900,000s.









“Our new collection at The Pinehills offers the perfect neighborhood for active adults looking for a vibrant community and a quality luxury home that is easy to maintain,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts.“With a variety of modern home designs and numerous options for personalization, home buyers can truly make their home their own.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their dream home in early 2025. The Chatham model home is currently under construction and is anticipated to open later this fall.

Toll Brothers home buyers will enjoy a private clubhouse with a fitness center, pool, and bocce court exclusively for Owls Nest residents. Residents will also have access to The Pinehills master-plan amenities including The Stonebridge Club; two championship, daily-fee public courses at The Pinehills Golf Club; tennis courts; and acres of open space with miles of walking trails. The Pinehills village center is also nearby, offering shops and services including Mirbeau Inn & Spa, The Market, dining, and more.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Pinehills - Owls Nest - Regency Collection, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA .









Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

