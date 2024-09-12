500,000 Moms Come Out Swinging Against Big Pork, Foreign-Owned Smithfield

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hinson-Marshall EATS Act included in House Bill Must be Defeated at All Costs

WASINGTON, D.C., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Moms for America (MFA), a Missouri-based national conservative advocacy group that focuses on pro-family issues, flooded Capitol Hill in meetings discussing their opposition to the dangerous EATS Act, H.R. 4417/S. 2019, that would hand American pork and other production over to Chinese multi-national conglomerates like Smithfield, and the global meat cartel. MFA also recogized Members of for their outstanding legislative accomplishments in the 118th Congress.

The so-called (Ending Agriculture Trade Suppression) EATS, led by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-IA, is backed by the National Pork Producers Council and their largest member, Smithfield, who owns one in every six sows in America, and whose purchase was financed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2013. Moms For America is opposed to the EATS Act because it would upend state right's and cede greater control of America's agriculture over to China.

President Biden's Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, D-IA, along with U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn“GT” Thompson, R-PA, supports including EATS Act language in the upcoming Farm Bill, and Thompson included a version of the bill in his Farm Bill that passed the Committee in May. Its inclusion is opposed by more than 2,000 diverse opponents that include Moms For America, Farm Action, Competitive Markets Action, the Organization of Competitive Markets, the American Grassfed Association, and three of the nation's top American-owned pork producers Heritage Foods, Niman Ranch, and Clemens Food Group/Hatfield Meats.

“Smithfield's EATS Act is the greatest threat to food safety and security that Moms across America have seen in half a century,” said Kimberly Fletcher, president and founder of Moms for America. “Ensuring we prevent the Chinese Communist Party from further consolidating food production in the U.S. is a critical component of our legislative agenda, and this globalist-backed federal power grab by the swamp must be defeated at all costs.”

“Congress must do everything in its power to help strike the Hinson-Marshall EATS Act language included in the House Farm Bill that would decimate producers across the U.S., and nullify countless state and local laws designed to protect small and midsized farmers,” said Marty Irby, president and CEO at Competitive Markets Action and Capitol South, LLC, who represents Moms for America on Capitol Hill. “This radical assault on American family farmers by the global meat cartel and Members of Congress who support them should have every farmer, mother, and American voter up in arms.”

In March, 10 U.S. House Republicans, led by House Freedom Caucus (HFC) champion Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-FL, sent a letter that included HFC chairman Bob Good, R-VA, to Thompson and Ranking Member David Scott against the nullification of Prop 12 that followed a similar October 2023 letter to Thompson and Scott signed 16 House Republicans led by front-liner Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-NY.

To date, 230 bipartisan Members of Congress have vocalized their opposition to the nullification of state laws by Thompson and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-IA, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, who continue to champion the assault. 171 bipartisan Members of the House sent a letter to Thompson and Scott in August of 2023 and 31 U.S. Senators sent a similar letter to Senate Agriculture Chairman Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, and John Boozman, R-AR, last August. Unfortunately, Boozman, included the nullification of state agriculture laws in his farm bill outline released earlier this year.

Other kitchen table issues Moms for America will be discussing include foster care, fiscal debt, commodity checkoff program reform, and their opposition to the digital dollar, DEI standards, and men competing in women's sports.

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America. To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us . You can follow MFA on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Moms for America with Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY | Photo: Gregorio Veluz Moms for America on Capitol Hill | Photo: Gregorio Veluz

