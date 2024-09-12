(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 12th September 2024: Triumphing high, Kriti Sanon has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, known for her exceptional talent and versatility. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with powerful performances, earning her the prestigious IIFA Award for Best Female Debut in 2015 for Heropanti and Best in 2022 for her role in Mimi. These accolades mark her growing success and prominence in the Indian industry.

Celebrating her contribution to Indian cinema, her wins at IIFA not only underscore her acting prowess but also highlight her evolution as one of the industry's most versatile talents. She has left a lasting impression at the IIFA Awards with two remarkable performances-first in 2017 in New York, where she captivated the audience with a high-energy act, and again in 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where she showcased her exceptional dance skills and commanding stage presence.

Sharing her excitement on performing at IIFA's grand stage, Kriti Sanon said,“IIFA has always been close to my heart, and every year, it feels like a homecoming. There's something incredibly special about the way IIFA brings together the entire film fraternity, not just to honor the best in cinema, but to celebrate the passion and creativity that drive us all. Being back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with its stunning backdrop, adds an extra layer of excitement! I can't wait to feel the energy, soak in the glamour, and, most importantly, share unforgettable moments with the fans who make it all worthwhile. It's going to be a magical experience, and I'm looking forward to my performance and beyond thrilled to be a part of IIFA's 24th edition.”

Experience this grand spectacle in at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island Abu Dhabi from September 27th to 29th, 2024.

IIFA FESTIVAL DATES |September 27th -29th, 2024, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Friday 27th September | IIFA Utsavam- Celebrating the four vibrant South Indian film industry

Saturday 28th September | IIFA Awards

Sunday 29th September | IIFA Rocks | By Invitation Only