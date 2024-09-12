Edinburgh City FC Announces Sponsor Partnership With Nuffield Health

(MENAFN- Pressat) Edinburgh, Scotland - Edinburgh City Club (ECFC) of the Scottish Professional League (SPL) League 2, has partnered with Nuffield Health, the UK's largest trading charity.

The partnership spotlights Nuffield Health's comprehensive approach to and wellbeing which spans physical and mental health - from personal training, health assessments, GP services, and physiotherapy to providing mental health support or hospital treatments for serious conditions.

The arrangement provides both health and wellbeing and traditional medical services to players and staff of ECFC and hopes to raise awareness for its network of services among Edinburgh community members and football fans.

In addition to working to promote the partnership through traditional and social media activations, Nuffield Health will be the ECFC First Team Jersey Sleeve sponsor and Headline sponsor of the ECFC Under 18 Academy Team for the 2024 / 2025 season.

“This is a momentous day for Edinburgh City Football Club as we work with one of the most recognized and respected names in healthcare in Scotland and the UK,” says John Dickson, Chairman of ECFC of the partnership.“Giving our athletes access to Nuffield Health's fitness and well-being will make the difference as we work toward a winning season in League 2.”

The Director of Wellbeing, Scotland of Nuffield Health, Naomi McMinn, believes“Edinburgh City FC is deeply entrenched in the local community and will serve to exemplify the value of a focus on wellbeing as it relates to health. We are confident that this partnership will help us positively impact the health outcomes for many more people in Edinburgh and Scotland.”

About Edinburgh City Football Club

Edinburgh City Football Club is a semi-professional senior Scottish football club which plays in Scottish League Two, the fourth tier of the Scottish Professional Football League. ECFC made SPFL history in 2016, by becoming the first team to progress to league football, via the pyramid system and becoming the first“third” senior football club in Edinburgh. ECFC currently plays its home games at Meadowbank Stadium. More information about ECFC can be found at or follow us on X , Facebook, and Instagram .

About Nuffield Health

Driven by our purpose to build a healthier nation, our experts have been working together for more than 65 years to make the nation fitter, healthier, happier and stronger. Nuffield Health provides health and wellbeing for every part of you. We believe that the best healthcare should help prevent illness by looking after mind and body. That's why our connected health and wellbeing offering spans physical and mental health – from providing mental health support or hospital care and treatment to personal training, health assessments, GP services and physiotherapy.

We work together as a team to help you achieve your health and wellbeing ambitions, championing free health and wellbeing programmes in local communities by giving more people the tools they need to live a healthy life. These programmes help people understand and improve their own health, from those living with joint pain, to helping rehabilitate people experiencing the long-term effects from COVID-19.

Find out more about us and our pioneering models of care: or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Further information on Edinbugh City FC:

Please contact Andrew Newby, Partner, Edinburgh City FC

Telephone: USA (760) 846-3524

Email: ...

Further information on Nuffield Health:

Please contact Kevin Thomson, Regional Commercial & Business Development Director, Nuffield Health

Telephone: 07960 944299

Email: ...

High-resolution images available upon request.