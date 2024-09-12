Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Hudson Signs Seven-year Contract with Pittsburgh International Airport to Open Six New Retail Stores

12.09.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

As part of PIT's USD 1.57 billion Terminal Modernization Program, Hudson will grow its presence, opening new stores across 8,000 ft2 (2,400 m2) of retail space that blends essentials and global brands with the spirit of Pittsburgh. EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Sept. 12, 2024) – Hudson , part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced that Allegheny County Airport Authority has awarded Hudson a seven-year contract at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to open six new retail stores across 8,000 ft2 (2,400 m2), including in the airport's new terminal slated to open by the end of 2025.



The growth is part of PIT's Terminal Modernization Program, which includes a new landside terminal, as well as renovations to its existing airside terminal. This transformation of the passenger experience at PIT features a host of new dining and shopping options. Hudson's new retail offerings will include three locations of its popular travel convenience store, global cosmetics brand MꞏAꞏC, and two shops that evoke the essence of Pittsburgh by paying homage to the city's famed sports teams and talent and creativity of local artisans.



Hudson currently operates nearly a dozen travel convenience, specialty retail, and duty-free stores at PIT, including Hudson Booksellers, Dunkin', locally born Sarris Candies, and Pittsburgh Duty Free.



“Pittsburgh International Airport is evolving to meet the ever-growing needs of travelers and the surrounding region, and we are thrilled to be part of the transformation,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“The new PIT is a world-class airport worthy of the great city it represents. With a convenient mix of travel essentials and one-of-a-kind finds, our newest retail options will provide a perfect complement to the airport's mission of delivering a smarter, more efficient passenger experience that is uniquely Pittsburgh.”



“We are excited to build our partnership with Hudson to give our passengers new choices for cosmetics and other amenities, while also serving up a uniquely Pittsburgh experience through local modern gifting,” said Bryan Dietz, senior vice president for Air Service and Commercial Development at PIT.



Hudson will operate the stores as a joint venture, HG PIT Retailers JV, with local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner Daryl Milliner Media.



Retail Landing Soon at the New PIT



Hudson – Pre-security, Concourse A, and Center Core



As North America's largest travel essentials and convenience brand designed with a seamless customer experience at its core, Hudson will offer magazines, snacks and beverages, travel and convenience necessities, local souvenirs, electronics, and more.



MꞏAꞏC Cosmetics – Center Core



The pioneering makeup authority for all, MꞏAꞏC Cosmetics will offer travelers at PIT a curated collection of its greatest products, making it the perfect pitstop for beauty enthusiasts on-the-go.



Champion City Sports – Center Core



A celebration of the heart and soul of Pittsburgh's sports culture, Champion City Sports will offer not only apparel, memorabilia, and accessories from iconic local teams - with collaborations from the likes of Build-a-Bear and Vera Bradley - but also will incorporate an interactive sports simulator for travelers to play while they wait for their flight.



Duquesne & Co. – Center Core



With a commitment to showcasing the rich tapestry of Pittsburgh's talent and craftmanship, Duquesne & Co. is a platform for local artisans and brands like love, Pittsburgh, Spectrum Fudge, Pittsburgh Popcorn, and Heinz.

About Allegheny County Airport Authority



The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) operates and manages Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) and Allegheny County Airport (AGC). PIT serves approximately 10 million passengers annually and, along with AGC, are key economic drivers for the region, reflecting and serving the community, inspiring the industry, and advancing the region's role as a world leader. PIT's new terminal, scheduled to open in 2025, will transform the passenger experience and showcase the region's thriving economy as its new front door. PIT has recently won numerous international awards including being named by Fast Company magazine as One of the Most Innovative Companies in the World as well as a finalist in Accessible Design. Future Travel Experience named PIT a winner in its Pioneer innovation awards, and PIT's first-of-its-kind microgrid has garnered numerous accolades for resiliency and sustainability. For more information visit .

