India Invites Philippines For Defence Collaboration To Supply Brahmos Missiles

In a significant move aimed at bolstering defence ties, India has extended an invitation to the Philippines to collaborate in the co-development and co-production of weapons systems and platforms.



The offer comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea, where Beijing's aggressive tactics have raised concerns across the region.

The discussions took place during the fifth bilateral Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting held in Manila, where Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane lauded the Philippines' efforts toward modernizing its armed forces.



Aramane particularly praised the "self-reliance defence posture" adopted by the Philippines as part of its broader goal to strengthen its defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

One of the most prominent outcomes of India's defence collaboration with the Philippines has been the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.



Earlier this year, India began delivering three anti-ship coastal batteries of the BrahMos missiles to the Philippines under a $375 million contract signed in January 2022.



These missiles, with a range of 290 kilometers, are expected to significantly enhance the Philippines' coastal defence capabilities.

Philippine Defence Ministry Senior Undersecretary Irineo Cruz Espino emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships, inviting Indian investments to build assured supply chains that would further strengthen bilateral defence ties.



Espino also commended India's successful indigenization of its defence industry, which serves as a model for the Philippines' own modernization efforts.

Both nations acknowledged their growing defence cooperation across various sectors.



They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in initiatives such as the operationalization of a white shipping information exchange, which enhances maritime security by sharing data on commercial shipping, and the establishment of a new defence wing at the Indian embassy in Manila.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence production, a key component of India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, which focuses on building indigenous defence capabilities.



The Philippines also expressed its intent to strengthen ties within multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN's Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, where it now serves as a coordinating country for India.

As India and the Philippines deepen their defence partnership, both sides are optimistic about further expanding collaboration in regional security and defence innovation.

