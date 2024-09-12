Journeys International Announces New Collection Of Rare Journeys With Theme Experts Leading Alongside Local Guides

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journeys International, a

U.S.-based leader in planning immersive experiences, shares its latest collection of Rare Journeys small group trip departures. These intentionally crafted multi-day itineraries are each designed around a different unique theme connected to the destination it explores. The trips have dual leadership by experienced local guides alongside experts in the trips' content areas. These once-only departures are for travelers seeking deep cultural adventures and once-in-lifetime experiences in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations.

"Our Rare Journeys aren't just about seeing new places-they're about meaningful connections with fellow travelers, welcoming locals, and rich ideas. These trips allow for deeper exploration, where every experience feels personal and impactful," said Robin Weber Pollak, Chief Adventure Officer and Owner of Journeys International. "Whether it's exchanging stories with hosts in their homes or bonding over shared moments of insight, these journeys delight travelers with wonder and discovery."

The new collection features nine exceptional adventures , each offering a once-only small-group experience impossible to recreate on a private trip. From a Yellowstone expedition of winter wonder and wolf conservation to an epic exploration of Antarctica with a storytelling twist, each itinerary is designed to inspire curiosity and possibly even transformation in travelers.

Featured Rare Journeys:

Antarctica: Explorer Stories

Dates : January 31 - February 10, 2025

This adventure takes travelers through the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, guided by master storyteller Clare Murphy. Along with witnessing the pristine wilderness while aboard an expedition ship, participants will craft their own stories of adventure.

Egypt: Eclipse, Archaeology & Beyond

Dates : July 28 - August 9, 2027

Step back in time to the ancient wonders of Egypt and experience the awe of a total solar eclipse above the ancient temples of Luxor. Explore iconic archaeological sites such as the Valley of the Kings and sail down the Nile in a luxurious riverboat. Learn about the power that ancient Egyptians saw in the skies, promising a view of Egypt like you've never seen before.

Thailand Festivals of Water & Light

Dates : November 10 - November 21, 2024

Immerse yourself in Thailand's captivating Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals, where water and light represent renewal and hope. Float your handmade lantern in the river and watch as thousands of glowing orbs alight into the night sky, learning about Thai customs and culture in a setting of awe and celebration.

Cultural Journey to the Kullu Dussehra Festival

Dates : September 24 - October 6, 2025

Join in the lively celebration of the Kullu Dussehra Festival, where nearly 200 local deities are honored with colorful processions through the stunning Kullu Valley. Hike through breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, explore sacred temples, and engage deeply with the region's ancient traditions. Led by travel industry veteran Vishwas Makhija, a resident of Kullu, this journey offers an insider's perspective into one of India's most unique festivals.

Biology, Conservation & Culture in the Azores

Dates : April 5 - April 16, 2025

Embark on an exciting ocean adventure in the Azores! Led by a marine biologist, you'll dive into hands-on conservation efforts, including whale watching and studying the islands' volcanic landscapes. This trip offers a blend of adventure and education, immersing you in the rich marine life and culture of the Azores' stunning archipelago.

Morocco Through the Senses

Dates : April 19 - April 30, 2025

Immerse yourself in the colors, sounds, and flavors of Morocco, where every day is a feast for the senses. Explore the lively souks of Marrakech, savor traditional Moroccan dishes, and trek into the quiet expanse of the Sahara Desert, where you'll sleep under the stars. This journey brings you to the heart of Moroccan culture, offering sensory experiences you'll never forget.

Northwest Passage: The Legendary Sea Route

Dates : August 26 - September 11, 2025

Set sail on an epic journey through the fabled Northwest Passage, navigating icy seas and spotting Arctic wildlife like polar bears and walruses. This expedition brings you into the realm of intrepid explorers, where you'll experience the stark beauty of the Arctic landscape while learning about its fragile ecosystem. The ultimate Arctic adventure for lovers of history and the natural world, with leadership from an expert on modern exploration.

Pakistan: Mountains, History, and Heritage

Dates : October 4 - October 19, 2025

Explore the rugged beauty and cultural heritage of Pakistan, from the majestic peaks of the Karakoram Range to the bustling bazaars of Peshawar. Visit ancient forts, meet local artisans, and experience the warm hospitality of remote mountain communities. Led by Raza Akhtar, who has lived in both the US and Pakistan, this journey offers an unparalleled look into Pakistan's diverse cultures and landscapes.

Rarefield Yellowstone National Park

Dates : January 10 - January 16, 2026

Track grey wolves, observe wildlife, and explore the geothermal wonders of Yellowstone's winter landscape. Led by naturalist Paul Brown, this adventure offers a rare glimpse into the park's pristine beauty during winter.

Each Rare Journey trip has been carefully planned to ensure responsible travel that honors the Earth, ignites intellectual curiosity, and facilitates cross-cultural understanding, exchange, and connection with the help of a reputable local guide. Journeys International also plans private and custom adventures for individuals, families, friends, specialty groups, and more. To join a Rare Journey or plan a custom adventure, travelers can visit the website at for more information, contact the Journeys team at [email protected] , or call 800-255-8735 to chat with an Adventure Specialist.

About Journeys International

Journeys is an eco-friendly and culturally immersive outbound adventure tour operator and travel consulting company with 45+ years of travel industry experience and a growing network of trusted local tour guides around the world. We specialize in authentic, immersive, and experiential travel and learning for single travelers, couples, families, and small groups. Travelers know Journeys for its commitment to core values, respect for natural spaces, and the ability to facilitate worldwide trips that nurture human and cross-cultural connections. Let our expert Adventure Specialists book you on one of our scheduled Rare Journeys or arrange custom travel plans for you to #adventuredeeper into the world! Explore

or call 800-255-8735 for more information.

SOURCE Journeys International

